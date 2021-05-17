U.S. Well Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ U.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS) on Monday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The company posted revenue of $76.3 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 78 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 42 cents.

