Scynexis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 17, 2021 at 8:44 am EDT

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Monday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $12.1 million in the period.

Scynexis shares have dropped 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

