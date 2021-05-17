Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Porter Airlines pushes back flight restart date to July 20
by Carl Garnich, News Staff
Posted May 17, 2021 11:26 am EDT
Last Updated May 17, 2021 at 11:41 am EDT
Baggage handlers at the Sault Ste. Marie airport are seen removing baggage from a Porter Dash-8 aircraft on April 1, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kenneth Armstrong
Porter Airlines is once again pushing back the date it plans to resume flights.
Instead of
the discount carrier is now hoping to return to the skies on July 20.
“It’s encouraging to see the recovery of the aviation industry in the U.S.,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines.
“As vaccination rates in Canada increase, we are hopeful travel restrictions and public health measures will ease, so we can recall our team members, welcome back our passengers and begin to rebuild the airline.”

In a statement, the airline is preparing to introduce enhanced health and safety measures for its return to service. More information will be provided closer to when flights restart.
In the meantime, Porter is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked between today and July 20. This also applies to Porter Escapes vacation packages.
The company suspended operations on March 21, 2020. It has pushed back its restart date several times during the pandemic.
Porter and other airlines remain in negotiations with Ottawa to secure federal funding.
Last month, Ottawa and Air Canada reached a
, which required the country's largest airline to offer ticket refunds to passengers unable to fly during the pandemic.
