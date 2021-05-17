Porter Airlines pushes back date for flights to begin again to July 20

TORONTO — Porter Airlines is again pushing back the date it plans to restart flying.

The regional airline says it now plans to resume flights on July 20.

Porter suspended operations on March 21, 2020, due to the pandemic.

The airline has delayed the resumption of its flights several times. It had most recently planned to restart operations on June 21.

Porter chief executive Michael Deluce says it’s encouraging to see the recovery of the aviation industry in the U.S.

He says as vaccination rates in Canada increase, the airline is hopeful travel restrictions and public health measures will ease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021.

