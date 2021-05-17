Loading articles...

Lifeway: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 17, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (AP) _ Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $1.3 million.

The Morton Grove, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.

The dairy and cheese company posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.73. A year ago, they were trading at $2.47.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LWAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LWAY

The Associated Press

