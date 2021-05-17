IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) _ IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $139,000.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent.

The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $5.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 20 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 13 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAALF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAALF

The Associated Press