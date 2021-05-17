Loading articles...

IBC Advanced Alloys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 17, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) _ IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IAALF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $139,000.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Indiana-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent.

The maker of rare metal-based alloys posted revenue of $5.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 20 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 13 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAALF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAALF

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 app. Leslie express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:08 AM
Good Monday morning! Start of a new work week for many and what a week it will be! Lots of ☀️ Several areas will be…
Latest Weather
Read more