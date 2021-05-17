Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Last Updated May 17, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July dropped 23.50 cents at $7.0370 a bushel; July corn declined 66.75 cents at $6.52 a bushel; July oats was up .50 cent at $3.6650 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 18 cents at $16.03 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .30 cent at $1.1612 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .69 cent at $1.3790 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 2.12 cents at 1.0945 a pound.

The Associated Press

