COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to expand across Ontario again this week

Ontario is due to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility again this week, opening up appointments to people as young as 30 across the province.

The government has yet to say which day the minimum age will drop.

The province is also switching gears in how it distributes vaccines.

It will now send the shots to regions on a per capita basis, after two weeks of sending half the vaccine supply to COVID-19 hot spots.

The changes come after a milestone weekend for the province.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted yesterday that seven million doses of vaccine had been administered in Ontario.

The province aims to open appointments to all adults next week, and says it hopes to see all eligible Ontarians fully vaccinated by the end of September.

