Pop-up vaccination clinics in the GTA Monday

A massive vaccine milestone was reached in East York over the weekend where more than 10,000 shots were administered at one clinic in less than 24 hours.

The Thorncliffe Park clinic at the East York Town Centre administered 10,470 shots on Sunday. A record for Canada.

[ON] ????FINAL TALLY IS 10,470 SHOTS TODAY!???? We showed the country that with the right supply anything is possible. Congrats to those that got their shot today at any clinic. To everyone else, the flood is here, it won’t be much longer. https://t.co/QnRnoLGgzS #COVID19ON #vhcON — Vaccine Hunters Canada (@VaxHuntersCan) May 17, 2021

There are a couple pop-ups being held in the GTA on Monday for residents who live or work in various designated hotspots:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave)

Adults aged 18 years and over who live or work in hot spot postal codes (see below) in Toronto are eligible for vaccination.

Also, any high risk health care workers who received their first dose at Humber River Hospital are eligible for their second dose at the clinic.

The clinic will operate from 9 a.m. until vaccine supply lasts.

MONDAY MAY 17: Criteria is a bit different for tomorrow’s clinic so read flyer carefully 1. Second doses for high-risk health care workers only 2. 16+ who live or work in the hot spot postal codes listed there ???? pic.twitter.com/YjbXqJoOoj — Humber River Hospital (@HRHospital) May 16, 2021

Fletcher’s Meadow Secondary School (1075 Chinguacousy Rd – Brampton)

The clinic at Fletcher’s Meadow is for any Peel residents 18 and older.

It will run both Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The clinic accepts both walk-ins and appointments. Click the link in the tweet below to book.