Pop-up vaccination clinics in the GTA Monday

Last Updated May 17, 2021 at 6:56 am EDT

People lineup outside a COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinic at the Downsview Arena on May 2, 2021. (ADRIAN GOLOMBEK/CITYNEWS)

A massive vaccine milestone was reached in East York over the weekend where more than 10,000 shots were administered at one clinic in less than 24 hours.

The Thorncliffe Park clinic at the East York Town Centre administered 10,470 shots on Sunday. A record for Canada.

There are a couple pop-ups being held in the GTA on Monday for residents who live or work in various designated hotspots:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave)

Adults aged 18 years and over who live or work in hot spot postal codes (see below) in Toronto are eligible for vaccination.

Also, any high risk health care workers who received their first dose at Humber River Hospital are eligible for their second dose at the clinic.

The clinic will operate from 9 a.m. until vaccine supply lasts.

Fletcher’s Meadow Secondary School (1075 Chinguacousy Rd – Brampton)

The clinic at Fletcher’s Meadow is for any Peel residents 18 and older.

It will run both Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The clinic accepts both walk-ins and appointments. Click the link in the tweet below to book.

