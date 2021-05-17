Loading articles...

111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains

Last Updated May 17, 2021 at 12:58 am EDT

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.

Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lockett was when he died in 2002.

Kruger told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in an interview at his nursing home in the rural Queensland state town of Roma days before the milestone that a weekly poultry delicacy had contributed to his longevity.

“Chicken brains. You know, chickens have a head. And in there, there’s a brain. And they are delicious little things,” Kruger said. “There’s only one little bite.”

Kruger’s 74-year-old son Greg credits his father’s simple Outback lifestyle for his long life.

Nursing home manger Melanie Calvert said Kruger, who is writing his autobiography, was “probably one of the sharpest residents here.”

“His memory is amazing for a 111-year-old,” Calvert said.

John Taylor, a founder of The Australian Book of Records, confirmed that Kruger had become the oldest-ever Australian man.

The oldest-ever verified Australian was Christina Cook, who died in 2002 aged 114 years and 148 days.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
STALLED - #SB427 approaching Rathburn in the express. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 07:49 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Another warm Sunday across the #GTA! And we're off to a partly sunny start with this view from @EarthCam! I've got details…
Latest Weather
Read more