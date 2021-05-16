1 dead, 3 others injured in Etobicoke shooting

One person is dead and three others have been seriously injured as upwards of 100 shots were fired in an Etobicoke neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West area at around 2:21 p.m. following reports of gunshots being fired and multiple victims.

Police say two vehicles, a Toyota Camry and a Mercedes, were parked in front of a building on Willowridge Road when another vehicle enters the roundabout in front of the building and began firing on the occupants of the two vehicles.

Four male victims – believed to be in their late 20s and early 30s – were taken to a trauma centre suffering from gunshot wounds. A 28-year-old man has since been pronounced dead while the three remaining victims – two are in non-life threatening condition and the third has suffered critical injuries.

Police say a dark-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area shortly after the shooting. It’s uncertain just how many suspects police are looking for.

“There’s dozens of shots that were fired, one officer estimated that maybe close to 100 shots,” said Duty Insp. Mike Williams. “Things that we’re looking at is, how many shooters were involved, was there an exchange of gunfire, and that’s why we’re looking to the public to try and help us.”

Investigators say the early indications are that the shooting appears to be targeted.