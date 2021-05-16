Police investigating after body with 'obvious signs of trauma' found in parking lot

Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in the Queen Street West and Dufferin Street area Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to a parking lot at around 7:24 a.m.

The body has “obvious signs of trauma,” police said.

Investigators are treating the incident as suspicious.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

The area has been closed off for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.