1 critically wounded in Scarborough shooting

One person has been injured following a shooting in a Scarborough neighbourhood.

Police were called to the Pharmacy Avenue and Dewey Drive area at around 1:36 p.m. for reports that a person had been shot.

Eyewitness reports say a man was seen chasing another person at the time of the incident.

Officers found a victim at the scene and he was transported to a trauma centre with what was initially described as non-life threatening injuries. However, his condition was later downgraded to critical.

Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene. No description has been made available at this time.