MUST-WATCH: Robots, thrillers, and pandemic horror entering the Top 10!

A very popular Netflix anthology show is entering the Top 10 this week! But will it take the top spot, or will Amy Adams’ latest film clinch it? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

The Underground Railroad

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Some prestige tv to start off the week!

The Underground Railroad is the latest project from Barry Jenkins (the Academy Award winning director behind Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk), and it’s based on the novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead. It tells the tale of two slaves, Cora and Caesar (played by South African actress Thuso Mbedu and English actor Aaron Pierre respectively) who escape from their plantation in Georgia, heading north on the Underground Railroad. They’re chased by a slave catcher played by Australian actor Joel Edgerton (of the King and Loving), who will stop at nothing to reclaim them. You can expect this show to be a tough, but fulfilling watch.

The first episode is available on Amazon Prime Video now.

The Woman in the Window

Streaming platform: Netflix

If you’re looking for something shorter than 10 episodes, here’s a new thriller for you!

The Woman in the Window stars Amy Adams (from Enchanted and Sharp Objects) as an agoraphobic woman trapped living in her own version of Rear Window. She doesn’t leave the house, so she spends her time looking at everyone through her second story window. One day, her new neighbour (played by Julianne Moore of Boogie Nights and Maps to the Stars) comes over to visit. They become fast friends, but one day, Adams see Moore’s husband (played by Gary Oldman of the Harry Potter series and Mank) stab her through the window. What follows is a very twisty narrative of thrills, chills, and voyeuristic fear.

You can watch this on Netflix now!

In The Earth

Streaming platform: VOD

If you’re looking for something a little more out there, then you gotta check out this film!

In The Earth is new film from Brit Ben Wheatley (the director behind High-Rise and A Field in England) is the director’s first foray into COVID-19 cinema. It was shot over the course of 15 days in August of 2020, and the film pulls inspiration from the pandemic. It stars Joel Fry (from Game of Thrones) and Reece Shearsmith (from the League of Gentlemen). Fry plays a scientist living in a plague ridden world after a deadly virus killed most of the population. He’s investigating a surprisingly fertile forest, when he’s given the mission of heading into the woods to find a missing colleague. In the woods, things aren’t what they seem, and the further they head in, the less sense everything makes.

You can watch this horror film on your VOD service of choice now!

Together Together

Streaming platform: VOD

If you’re not feeling a thriller or horror, perhaps a romantic comedy what you’re feeling!

Together Together is a new film starring Ed Helms (from the Office and the Hangover series) and Patti Harrison (from Shrill and one of the best sketches from I Think You Should Leave). Helms is a single man in his 40s who wants to have a child, and Harrison is a single woman in her 20s who decides to become a surrogate. They become close friends, which creates a lot of tension between the two. Also starring Tig Notaro, Fred Melamed, and Rosalind Chao, this is a heartwarming comedy sure to broaden your perspective!

This is available on Apple TV, as well as the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox!

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS (Volume 2)

Streaming platform: Netflix

Netflix’s hit anthology show returns!

This season of LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS comes two years after the first. It’s a science-fiction/fantasy animated show with different animation studios from across the world creating different episodes. This new season stars a variety of actors including Michael B. Jordan (from Black Panther and the Wire), Elodie Yung (from Daredevil and the Defenders) and Joe Dempsie (from Skins and Game of Thrones). Each episode is less then 20 minutes long, making them each a quick bite of intense story-telling!

You can watch all episodes of this show on Netflix now, and Volume 3 is coming out next year!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. That Damn Michael Che – Crave

9. The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4) – Crave

8. Together Together – VOD

7. The Woman In the Window – Netflix

6. The Boy From Medellín – Amazon Prime Video

5. Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Disney+

4. In The Earth – VOD

3. Jupiter’s Legacy – Netflix

2. LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS (Volume 2) – Netflix

1. The Underground Railroad – Amazon Prime Video