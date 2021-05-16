Loading articles...

Medics: Dozens hurt in Israeli bleacher collapse

Last Updated May 16, 2021 at 12:44 pm EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli medics say dozens of people have been injured in a bleacher collapse in a West Bank synagogue.

Amateur footage showed the collapse occurring during prayers Sunday evening in Givat Zeev, just outside Jerusalem, at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Adom rescue service, said dozens were injured, some severely.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
In #Oakville Trafalgar is busy both ways north of the QEW due to a protest. Leighland Ave and N Service Rd both slo…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:49 AM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Another warm Sunday across the #GTA! And we're off to a partly sunny start with this view from @EarthCam! I've got details…
Latest Weather
Read more