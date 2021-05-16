Loading articles...

Hamilton police lay 22 charges related to illegal gatherings Sunday

Undated photo of a Hamilton police officer. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HamiltonPolice

Hamilton police have laid 22 charges after a pair of protests were held in the city on Sunday.

Police say eight individuals were charged at a Hugs Over Masks protest in the area of Hamilton City Hall which drew approximately 20 protestors while 12 people were charged at a pro-Palestine event that drew nearly 1,000 individuals.

All the charges were related to violations under the Reopening Ontario Act.

“At both events, the number of attendees exceeded the number permitted for an outdoor gathering,” police said in a statement. “Due to the large crowds present at the pro-Palestine event, police will continue to review the incident in the coming days and may lay further charges.”

