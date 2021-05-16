2 children critically injured in single vehicle crash in Vaughan

Three people have been injured, including two children, following a single-vehicle collision in Vaughan.

Police say around noon, they received calls about a car going off the road on Athabasca Drive, just off Dufferin Street north of Teston Road, and struck three people.

Two children, a 4-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl, were taken to hospital in critical condition. A third person, an adult male, suffered minor injuries.

“The children were outside enjoying the weather, riding their bikes and a neighbour had come over to help with the bike chain,” explained York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle. “They were out on the driveway on their own property when the vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and collided with all of them.”

Photos from the scene show a black Mercedes sitting on a lawn wedged underneath a tree while police evidence cones can be seen a few houses down.

Police say a 17-year-old driver has been taken into custody and is facing dangerous driving charges, however, further charges may be laid depending on what the investigation uncovers. Nicolle points out the crash happened in an area where the speed limit was 40 kilometres an hour, so officers will be looking at whether speed was a factor in the collision.