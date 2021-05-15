Loading articles...

Rombauer crosses finish line first at Preakness

Last Updated May 15, 2021 at 7:14 pm EDT

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rombauer romped to an upset victory in the Preakness on Saturday, denying Kentucky Derby winner Medina Sprint the chance at a Triple Crown that would have come with a giant asterisk.

Medina Spirit finished third. Midnight Bourbon was second.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

