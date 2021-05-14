Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A much-needed park coming to Toronto's core
by News Staff
Posted May 14, 2021 2:15 pm EDT
Last Updated May 14, 2021 at 2:23 pm EDT
Concept photo of Fire Station 332's relocation into the south-facing podium of Metro Hall (CreateTO)
A significant redevelopment is taking place in the downtown core.
The City of Toronto announced Fire Station 332 at 260 Adelaide Street West will be renovated and relocated into the south-facing podium of Metro Hall.
Council also approved the purchase of a privately-held property located at 229 Richmond Street West, which currently operates as a surface parking lot.
The projects will free up space for the creation of:
A much-needed park, which will be funded by Parks, Forestry and Recreation
10,000 square feet of community space
New fire hall and EMS post
652 new housing units, including a target of 30 per cent affordable rental units
Also included in the block plan is an underground parking lot, which will be operated and funded by the Toronto Parking Authority.
“This is an exciting project on many fronts and an extremely complex transaction involving multiple partners.” Mayor John Tory said.
“It will address program needs for numerous City divisions and it will create a range of City-building opportunities, including the potential for affordable housing in the downtown core, addressing the state of good repair of City infrastructure, and the potential to create a new park and an EMS facility – or other investments to be determined by City Council.”
