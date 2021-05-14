A much-needed park coming to Toronto's core

A significant redevelopment is taking place in the downtown core.

The City of Toronto announced Fire Station 332 at 260 Adelaide Street West will be renovated and relocated into the south-facing podium of Metro Hall.

Council also approved the purchase of a privately-held property located at 229 Richmond Street West, which currently operates as a surface parking lot.

The projects will free up space for the creation of:

A much-needed park, which will be funded by Parks, Forestry and Recreation

10,000 square feet of community space

New fire hall and EMS post

652 new housing units, including a target of 30 per cent affordable rental units

Also included in the block plan is an underground parking lot, which will be operated and funded by the Toronto Parking Authority.

“This is an exciting project on many fronts and an extremely complex transaction involving multiple partners.” Mayor John Tory said.