Loading articles...

A much-needed park coming to Toronto's core

Last Updated May 14, 2021 at 2:23 pm EDT

Concept photo of Fire Station 332's relocation into the south-facing podium of Metro Hall (CreateTO)

A significant redevelopment is taking place in the downtown core.

The City of Toronto announced Fire Station 332 at 260 Adelaide Street West will be renovated and relocated into the south-facing podium of Metro Hall.

Council also approved the purchase of a privately-held property located at 229 Richmond Street West, which currently operates as a surface parking lot.

The projects will free up space for the creation of:

  • A much-needed park, which will be funded by Parks, Forestry and Recreation
  • 10,000 square feet of community space
  • New fire hall and EMS post
  • 652 new housing units, including a target of 30 per cent affordable rental units

RELATED:

Also included in the block plan is an underground parking lot, which will be operated and funded by the Toronto Parking Authority.

“This is an exciting project on many fronts and an extremely complex transaction involving multiple partners.” Mayor John Tory said.

“It will address program needs for numerous City divisions and it will create a range of City-building opportunities, including the potential for affordable housing in the downtown core, addressing the state of good repair of City infrastructure, and the potential to create a new park and an EMS facility – or other investments to be determined by City Council.”

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
EB 401 collector ramp to DVP is partially blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
Another glorious afternoon! Similar temps on the way tomorrow but there will be an afternoon storm risk for…
Latest Weather
Read more