Retired assistant dean at Oshawa private school charged with sexual assault of minor

Durham Regional Police forensics vehicle is shown in this undated photo. DRPS

An assistant dean who recently retired from a private Christian school in Oshawa has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl who was under his care.

Durham police say the suspect, 65-year-old John Alleyne, was acting as a guardian to an underage female from 2018 to 2020. At the time, the victim was enrolled at the school where Alleyne was employed.

The suspect was also a deacon and elder at a church in the Peterborough area and he operated a youth homeless shelter/foster care center, called “Project Hey,” out of his residence on Douro First Line.

Police say while at his residence in Oshawa, Alleyne allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

The victim contacted police and the Special Victims Unit began investigating.

Alleyne has been charged with sexual assault as a result of the investigation. He was released on an Undertaking.

