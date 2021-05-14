Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New CDC guidance makes it clear: time to reopen Canada-U.S. border, congressman says
by the canadian press
Posted May 14, 2021 1:53 pm EDT
A Canadian border officer stands guard at the closed Canada-U.S. border in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — A U.S. lawmaker who has made a political crusade out of getting the border with Canada reopened is once again pressing his case with President Joe Biden.
New York Rep. Brian Higgins has written to Biden again, this time to argue that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is proving his point.
Yesterday, the CDC declared that fully vaccinated people need no longer wear face masks in nearly all situations, including indoors.
Higgins says that decision affirms the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and what he calls the “minimal risk” Americans would pose to Canadians when visiting family or property.
He says Canada has made “steady progress” in its vaccination efforts and praised Biden for sending 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine north.
He also says the U.S. can and should share more of its vaccine supply.
