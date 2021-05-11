Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Last Updated May 11, 2021 at 12:44 pm EDT

Movies US charts:

1. The Little Things

2. Shadow in the Cloud

3. The Marksman (2021)

4. Nomadland

5. Percy vs. Goliath

6. Wonder Woman 1984

7. Promising Young Woman

8. Nobody

9. Minari

10. The Paper Tigers

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Marksman (2021)

2. Promising Young Woman

3. Minari

4. Trigger Point

5. The Unthinkable

6. Another Round

7. Willy’s Wonderland

8. Time Bandits

9. Eat Wheaties!

10. Mainstream

The Associated Press

