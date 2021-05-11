Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Last Updated May 11, 2021 at 10:44 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern): 

10:25 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 today, all in the capital city of Iqaluit.

There are now 75 active cases in Nunavut, all in the city of about 8,000 people.

Three people have also been hospitalized in Ottawa since the first case was declared in Iqaluit on April 14.

Iqaluit remains under a strict lockdown, with all schools, businesses and workplaces closed and travel restricted.

To date, about 80 per cent of Iqaluit’s adults have received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine and about 50 per cent have received both doses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press

