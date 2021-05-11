Royalty Pharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $69 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $573 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $524 million.

Royalty Pharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion.

Royalty Pharma shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RPRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RPRX

The Associated Press