Playtika: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated May 11, 2021 at 8:44 am EDT

HERZLIYA PITUARCH, Israel (AP) _ Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $35.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herzliya Pituarch, Israel-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The mobile game developer posted revenue of $638.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $579.5 million.

Playtika expects full-year revenue of $2.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLTK

The Associated Press

