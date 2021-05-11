Loading articles...

Official: 2 sheriff's deputies killed in central Texas town

Last Updated May 11, 2021 at 10:58 am EDT

EDEN, Texas (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden, an official with the state’s Department of Public Safety said Tuesday.

Trooper Justin Baker confirmed that the Concho County deputies died but he provided no further details, saying a statement would be released later.

Eden is about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Dallas

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB QEW app. Cawthra. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:57 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: It’s May 11! Our @680NEWSweather Guaranteed High is 11°C and our Weather Guarantee Jackpot is up to $11,000!💰 That’s a…
Latest Weather
Read more