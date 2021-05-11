Loading articles...

George Weston: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 11, 2021

TORONTO (AP) _ George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $41.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.26 per share.

The baked goods maker and parent of the conglomerate Loblaw posted revenue of $9.75 billion in the period.

George Weston shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 38% in the last 12 months.

