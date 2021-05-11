Fire destroys barn at historic New Hampshire farm

STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — A fire destroyed a barn at a New Hampshire farm that’s been the backdrop for political events for Republican presidents and candidates through the years.

The fire burned down the Scamman Farm barn in Stratham. The fire broke out a little after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Fire crews from numerous towns responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Stratham Fire Department said.

“Everyone is safe, our family is safe! Thank you to everyone for the kind words and most importantly Thank you to all of the fire fighters that put themselves on the line to keep everyone safe,” the owners said early Tuesday in a Facebook post.

In 2011, Mitt Romney announced at the farm that he was running for president. Former Presidents George W. Bush, and his father, George H.W. Bush, also had visited the farm.

In 2019, Scamman Farm was named to the National Register of Historic Places. The barn dated back to the 18th century and was one of the oldest structures chronicled in the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s series, “52 Barns in 52 Weeks.”

