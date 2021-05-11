Canada's Wonderland postpones 2021 opening date once again

Canada’s Wonderland has postponed its 2021 opening date because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The park had set May 14 – this Friday – as a tentative day to let people back in but it’s still not allowed to open because of provincial restrictions.

It’s now aiming for an early to mid-summer opening date.

“We continue to prepare for a 2021 reopening and look forward to welcoming guests back to Canada’s Wonderland this summer for some long-awaited fun in a safe, outdoor environment,” the park said in a news release.

NEW – Canada’s Wonderland has postponed it’s opening, saying “We anticipate that in the coming weeks, we’ll have details to share about an early to mid-summer opening date.” pic.twitter.com/Om2lbgRb7E — Richard Southern (@richard680news) May 11, 2021

Because of the delay, all current 2020-2021 season passes are being extended through to labour day 2022.

The park says it has a reopening plan that meets all required health and safety regulations and that it’s been presented to the Ontario Science Advisory table.

It includes having all patrons wear masks at all times, except on water rides.

“We would like to thank all our guests for their loyalty and continued support during this difficult time.”

Canada’s Wonderland has served as a COVID-19 vaccine testing site in York Region for the last month or so. Canada

In late March, York Region Public Health temporarily closed three COVID-19 vaccination sites, including the one at Canada’s Wonderland, due to a shortage of supply.