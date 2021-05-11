Loading articles...

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi talks power, pandemics and partisanship

In today’s Big Story podcast, he ran for mayor, and won three times, on a platform of bipartisanship, even as political squabbles were getting nastier by the day. He used social media to drive his campaign before ‘going viral’ became the goal of a comms staff. He took over the job of running a city that had never declared a state of emergency, then had to do it three times in his decade in charge.

Naheed Nenshi is leaving office after 10 years of being one of the most interesting politicians in the country. And no — we didn’t ask him what he wants his legacy to be. This isn’t that kind of exit interview.

GUEST: Naheed Nenshi, Mayor of Calgary

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

