Blue Jays expanding seating capacity in Buffalo to include vaccinated sections

The Toronto Blue Jays may be playing in front of more fans than expected when they start playing home games in Buffalo in June.

With New York State changing protocols for large-scale outdoor events, the team is working on an updated ticket plan.

Most notably, the team will be able to have dedicated seating sections for those who are fully vaccinated and don’t have to physical distance from each other.

Blue Jays expanding capacity at Sahlen Field through vaccinated seating sections after New York State changed of rules around large-scale outdoor gatherings last week. Ticket sales pushed back a week while they work through new plan … pic.twitter.com/Vi7Myvfszg — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 11, 2021

To give them time to figure out how to do all this safely, the presale for Buffalo Bisons season ticket holders has been pushed back to next Tuesday (May 18), with tickets going to the

general public in the Buffalo area two days later.

The Blue Jays will move north from Dunedin, Florida to play games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo beginning June 1.

The team has been making further improvements to the stadium with the addition of live fans in mind. The Blue Jays played home games at Sahlen Field last year in front of no crowds.

COVID numbers north of the border and ensuing restrictions will determine when, or if, the team can return to Rogers Centre at some point this season.