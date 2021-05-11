Loading articles...

Blue Jays expanding seating capacity in Buffalo to include vaccinated sections

Last Updated May 11, 2021 at 9:34 am EDT

Sahlen Field, home of the Toronto Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. (Photo via @BlueJays/Twitter)

The Toronto Blue Jays may be playing in front of more fans than expected when they start playing home games in Buffalo in June.

With New York State changing protocols for large-scale outdoor events, the team is working on an updated ticket plan.

Most notably, the team will be able to have dedicated seating sections for those who are fully vaccinated and don’t have to physical distance from each other.

To give them time to figure out how to do all this safely, the presale for Buffalo Bisons season ticket holders has been pushed back to next Tuesday (May 18), with tickets going to the
general public in the Buffalo area two days later.

The Blue Jays will move north from Dunedin, Florida to play games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo beginning June 1.

The team has been making further improvements to the stadium with the addition of live fans in mind. The Blue Jays played home games at Sahlen Field last year in front of no crowds.

COVID numbers north of the border and ensuing restrictions will determine when, or if, the team can return to Rogers Centre at some point this season.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
EB QEW approaching Dixie - two left lanes are blocked with a collision. Our camera is having some difficulty, but w…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:57 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: It’s May 11! Our @680NEWSweather Guaranteed High is 11°C and our Weather Guarantee Jackpot is up to $11,000!💰 That’s a…
Latest Weather
Read more