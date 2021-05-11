3rd quarantine hotel near Pearson Airport dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

Another federally-designated quarantine hotel near Pearson Airport is grappling with a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Peel Region’s website, public health officials have partially closed the Hampton Inn and Suites by Hilton — near Viscount and the 409.

The order allows Peel Public Health to close businesses that report five or more COVID-19 cases within the past 14 days.

There’s no word at this time about how many staff members or guests are affected.

Seven staff at the nearby Holiday Inn Toronto Airport have tested positive.

Last week, 13 staff members at the Crowne Plaza tested positive.

These are three of 20 hotels housing international air travelers who must quarantine for three days upon arrival until they receive results of a COVID test.