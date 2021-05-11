18+ pop-up vaccination clinics in Toronto today

Several pop-up vaccination clinics are being held across Toronto on Tuesday for residents 18 and older who live or work in various designated hotspots.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Ave)

The pop-up clinic at Downsview Arena is back this week for any adult who live or work in numerous Toronto postal codes (see below).

It will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until supply runs out.

The clinic is drop-in only and no appointment is required.

Albion Arena (1501 Albion Rd)

A pop-up at Albion Arena is back on Tuesday,

The clinic will operate at 10 a.m. and any adult who lives in the M9V and M9W postal codes are eligible.

There are 2,400 doses available.

Chalkfarm Park (2230 Jane Street)

A clinic at Chalkfarm Park in North York will operate on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Adults who live or work in M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6L, M9L, M9M and M9N are eligible.

It will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day/

General Mercer Public School (30 Turnberry Ave)

A pop-up will run from Tuesday to Thursday this week at General Mercer Public School near St. Clair and Old Weston Rd.

The clinic will operate from 12 p.m. to 8p.m. on Tuesday and then 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. the next two days.

The clinic is open for anyone adults who live or work in Toronto hot spot postal codes, though priority will be given to those in M6A, M6M, M6N and M9N.

No appointment is required.

George S. Henry Academy (200 Graydon Hall Drive)

North York General Hospital (NYGH) and North York Toronto Health Partners (NYTHP) are hosting a mobile clinic at George S. Henry Academy.

The clinic will run from Tuesday to Thursday and any adult residents in M3A, M3H, M2M, M2R and M2J are eligible.

Appointments are required and can be booked here.

Seneca College – Newnham Campus (1750 Finch Ave E)

North York General’s Seneca College vaccine clinic opens on Monday.

Residents 18 and older living in any Toronto hot spots, as well people with at-risk health conditions, are eligible.

The clinic is by appointment only.