Loading articles...

Video shows tiger in front yard of Houston neighbourhood

Last Updated May 10, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

HOUSTON — Authorities are searching for a Texas man whose tiger was found wandering around a residential area in Houston on Sunday night.

Video of the encounter shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy, police said.

The deputy tells the tiger’s caretaker, “Get your tiger back inside.”

No shots were fired.

The big cat was later corralled back inside the home, then the caretaker rushed the tiger away in a white Jeep as police arrived, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle WB 401 at Warden collectors - right lane closed. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:36 AM
Good Monday morning! Below average temperatures again today for #Toronto GTA. Starting out clear but clouds will in…
Latest Weather
Read more