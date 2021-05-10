The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Monday, May 10, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday, May 10, 2021.

There are 1,294,186 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canada: 1,294,186 confirmed cases (79,826 active, 1,189,678 resolved, 24,682 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 6,325 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 210.04 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 50,925 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,275.

There were 40 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 342 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 49. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 64.94 per 100,000 people.

There have been 32,746,783 tests completed.

Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,141 confirmed cases (71 active, 1,064 resolved, six deaths).

There were three new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 13.6 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 37 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 250,063 tests completed.

Prince Edward Island: 187 confirmed cases (nine active, 178 resolved, zero deaths).

There was one new case Monday. The rate of active cases is 5.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 149,751 tests completed.

Nova Scotia: 4,038 confirmed cases (1,655 active, 2,312 resolved, 71 deaths).

There were 121 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 168.99 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,184 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 169.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of four new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 7.25 per 100,000 people.

There have been 676,407 tests completed.

New Brunswick: 2,013 confirmed cases (150 active, 1,822 resolved, 41 deaths).

There were 11 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 19.19 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 59 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of three new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.05 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.25 per 100,000 people.

There have been 314,876 tests completed.

Quebec: 358,796 confirmed cases (8,143 active, 339,660 resolved, 10,993 deaths).

There were 662 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 94.97 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,118 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 874.

There were six new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 50 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is seven. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 128.2 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,598,567 tests completed.

Ontario: 495,019 confirmed cases (31,991 active, 454,701 resolved, 8,327 deaths).

There were 2,716 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 217.12 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 21,118 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,017.

There were 19 new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 209 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 30. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.2 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 56.52 per 100,000 people.

There have been 14,351,307 tests completed.

Manitoba: 42,451 confirmed cases (3,771 active, 37,683 resolved, 997 deaths).

There were 502 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 273.41 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,928 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 418.

There were four new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 18 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 72.28 per 100,000 people.

There have been 718,841 tests completed.

Saskatchewan: 43,288 confirmed cases (2,141 active, 40,645 resolved, 502 deaths).

There were 147 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 181.64 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,471 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 210.

There were zero new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of five new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.06 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 42.59 per 100,000 people.

There have been 797,739 tests completed.

Alberta: 210,387 confirmed cases (25,438 active, 182,832 resolved, 2,117 deaths).

There were 1,597 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 575.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 13,477 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,925.

There were seven new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 27 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 47.88 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,272,048 tests completed.

British Columbia: 136,100 confirmed cases (6,339 active, 128,139 resolved, 1,622 deaths).

There were 558 new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 123.14 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,444 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 635.

There were four new reported deaths Monday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 26 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 31.51 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,574,172 tests completed.

Yukon: 82 confirmed cases (zero active, 80 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,129 tests completed.

Northwest Territories: 99 confirmed cases (48 active, 51 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 106.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 40 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is six.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 20,473 tests completed.

Nunavut: 572 confirmed cases (70 active, 498 resolved, four deaths).

There were seven new cases Monday. The rate of active cases is 177.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 44 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is six.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,334 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published May 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press