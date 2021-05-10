Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, May 10, 2021

Last Updated May 10, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

10 a.m.

All Quebec long-term care residents who had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine have now received a booster shot.

The announcement was made today on Twitter by Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais.

Blais says having long-term care residents fully vaccinated is good news and another milestone in the battle against COVID-19.

The province’s vaccination campaign continues to ramp up with residents 30 and older eligible to book an  appointment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 54 minutes ago
SB 400 problems at Sheppard have now cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:36 AM
Good Monday morning! Below average temperatures again today for #Toronto GTA. Starting out clear but clouds will in…
Latest Weather
Read more