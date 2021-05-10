The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, May 10, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

10 a.m.

All Quebec long-term care residents who had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine have now received a booster shot.

The announcement was made today on Twitter by Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais.

Blais says having long-term care residents fully vaccinated is good news and another milestone in the battle against COVID-19.

The province’s vaccination campaign continues to ramp up with residents 30 and older eligible to book an appointment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press