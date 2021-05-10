Loading articles...

Report: Israeli helicopter strike on Syria wounds 1 person

Last Updated May 10, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT

DAMASCUS, Syria — An Israeli helicopter gunship opened fire on Monday on a home at the edge of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, wounding one person, Syrian state TV reported.

The TV said the unidentified man, reported to be a civilian, was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack on the southern Quneitra region.

The attack came days after a similar attack by an Israeli helicopter on Quneitra that did not inflict casualties, according to Syrian state media. And on May 5, Israel fired missiles toward northwestern Syria, killing one person and wounding six.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

The Associated Press

