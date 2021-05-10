Provincial police reviewing NDP request to look into long-term care deaths

Provincial police say they are reviewing a request from Ontario’s NDP party to see if criminal charges are warranted in the deaths of long-term care residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, NDP leader Andrea Horwath sent a letter to OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, calling on the service to investigate deaths that were the result of “neglect” mentioned in several reports that looked into the Ford government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis in long-term care settings.

In the letter, Horwath pointed to at least 26 seniors who died, not from COVID-19, but from a lack of water and personal care.

“Ontarians have learned that their loved ones perished in long-term care homes from the Ontario government’s failure to protect our most vulnerable seniors in their most critical moments of need, and these seniors and their families are owed justice,” she wrote.

In a reply that was made public on Monday, Carrique said the OPP “is reviewing your request” and that a response would be issued once they’ve had an opportunity to assess the allegations made.

“I sincerely sympathize with all those who have experienced the loss of a loved one during this pandemic,” wrote Carrique.

The Long-Term Care Commission report noted that when the military was called in to assist at several long-term care facilities struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks, “they found deplorable conditions” and that 26 residents died due to dehydration prior to the arrival of the CAF team due to the lack of staff to care for them.

“They died when all they needed was ‘water and a wipe down,’” they were quoted as saying in the report.

The military team also reported that there had been resident deaths due to dehydration and malnourishment, according to the commission which noted staff were “struggling to maintain fundamental standards of care which, in some cases, expose[d] patients to elevated risks.”

At the time when the military’s disturbing allegations were presented, Premier Doug Ford said they would be launching a “full investigation” into the allegations and would be sharing those results with police so they can look into any possible criminal charges. However, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones indicated no such investigation had been carried out by her ministry.

Opposition leaders have called for the resignation of Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton, but Premier Ford has continued to staunchly defended her in the legislature saying he has “full confidence” in her and that the blame should fall on him instead.