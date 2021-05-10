Private, independent schools in Toronto shut down, Section 22 order in effect

All private and independent schools in Toronto have been ordered to shut down.

Toronto Public Health issued a Section 22 order Monday, requiring these schools and other educational settings to limit in-person attendance for most purposes, not just classes, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The notice was issued after reports of children entering and leaving private schools near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue.

The schools say the kids aren’t attending classes, but religious services hosted at the school.

Health officials say attendance by students is to be restricted “as much as possible,” regardless of whether it’s for teaching or other instruction.