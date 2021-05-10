Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Peel holding 32-hour marathon vaccination clinic this weekend
by News Staff
Posted May 10, 2021 1:32 pm EDT
Last Updated May 10, 2021 at 1:32 pm EDT
A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Peel Region will be running a 32-hour marathon vaccination clinic in Mississauga this weekend.
It’s called ‘Doses After Dark’ and will take place at the International Centre from 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The goal is to administer more than 7,600 doses — including 5,000 during the period of the overnight hours.
RELATED: Ontario expanding vaccine eligibility tomorrow for essential workers, higher-risk health conditions
Anyone over the age of 18 can start booking appointments for this event Tuesday on Peel Region’s vaccine portal.
“I’m calling on all our residents 18+ to help fill these overnight spots at ‘Doses After Dark’! Let’s do everything we can, together, to keep the momentum going in Peel and reach our goal of 75% first dose coverage in our community even sooner than previously anticipated,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh, the region’s top doctor, in a release.
It says special guests will be there, such as “notable doctors and vaccine administrators,” as well as “notable greeters and line monitors.” The region also says fun surprises and giveaways are planned.
