How will babies born during the pandemic meet the world?

In today’s Big Story podcast, there are tens of thousands of infant Canadians who have never been held by anyone but their moms and dads; who have never played with another real live child or spent a second in daycare or with a babysitter. Sometime soon, when restrictions are lifted, all that will change. What do we know about how a year without socialization will impact these infants? How can parents help them enter a world they’ve never met? And what will we learn about how babies adapt from this unexpected global experiment?

GUEST: Dr. Sheri Madigan, University of Calgary, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

