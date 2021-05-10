Loading articles...

Opposition, Ottawa, media looking for COVID disaster: Alberta justice minister

Last Updated May 10, 2021 at 5:44 pm EDT

EDMONTON — Alberta’s justice minister says a COVID-19 disaster is what the provincial Opposition, the federal government and the media “were looking for and want” in the province.

Kaycee Madu’s comment on his Facebook page Friday was part of his defence of new health restrictions aimed at reversing soaring case rates in Alberta.

Madu says an overrun health-care system would leave patients gasping for breath in field hospitals.

Premier Jason Kenney, while facing criticism for his government’s response to the pandemic, recently said now is not the time to point fingers and politicize the fight against COVID-19.

Kenney’s United Conservative government has repeatedly criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals of hamstringing the relief effort and, as late as April 29, blamed the entire third wave on Ottawa.

Madu’s spokesman declined to explain the minister’s comments, but added that Madu won’t apologize for stating the obvious.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press

