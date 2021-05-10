Ontario expanding vaccine eligibility tomorrow for essential workers, higher-risk health conditions

Ontario will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility across the province this week to residents 40 and older, essential workers and those with higher-risk health issues as it continues to expand its rollout.

Starting on Tuesday at 8 a.m., individuals with health conditions deemed “at risk” and Group Two of people who cannot work from home can begin booking through the province’s online booking portal.

Group Two essential workers eligible as of May 10

Essential and critical retail workers (including grocery, foodbank, pharmacy, ServiceOntario, ServiceCanada, Passport Canada, wholesalers and general goods, restaurant, LCBO workers)

Workers in manufacturing industries directly involved in supporting the COVID-19covid 19 response, construction (including infrastructure) and other essential businesses and services where facilities are at heightened risk for COVID-19covid 19 outbreaks and spread

Social workers and social services staff who provide in-person client services (including youth justice workers, Ontario Works and Ontario Disability Support Program case workers)

Courts and justice system workers (including probation and parole workers)

Transportation, warehousing and distribution workers (including public transit workers, truck drivers supporting essential services, marine and rail cargo and maintenance, highway maintenance)

Electricity (including system operations, generation, transmission, distribution and storage workers)

Communications infrastructure workers (including cellular, satellite, landline, internet, public safety radio)

Water and wastewater management workers

Financial services workers (bank branch staff)

Veterinarians and veterinary teams

Waste management workers

Oil and petroleum workers (including petroleum refineries, crude oil and petroleum storage, transmission and distribution, retail sale of fuel)

Natural gas and propane gas workers (including compression, storage, transmission and distribution of natural gas and propane)

Mine workers (including those needed to ensure the continued operation of active mines)

Uranium processing workers (those working in the refining and conversion of uranium and fabrication of fuel for nuclear power plants)

At-risk health conditions eligible as of May 10

Immune deficiencies and autoimmune disorders

Stroke and cerebrovascular disease

Dementia

Diabetes

Liver disease

All other cancers

Respiratory diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, pleurisy

Spleen problems, such as asplenia

Heart disease

Hypertension with end organ damage

Diagnosed mental disorder

Substance use disorders

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia

Immunocompromising health conditions

Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community

On Thursday morning at 8 a.m., residents aged 40 and older will also become eligible to book.

In addition, due to increased vaccine supply the province is adding high-risk health care workers, dialysis patients, and all First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals to the list of those eligible to book their appointment to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than the extended four-month interval.

“Ontario is responding to an increase in vaccine supply by ramping up its rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and expanding eligibility,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “While these latest steps forward are encouraging, we must continue to do all we can to save lives and reduce hospitalization by staying home and following public health measures.”

Half of vaccine supply is being diverted to COVID-19 hot spots this week, based on the recommendation of the province’s scientific advisers.

Starting next week, vaccines are set to be distributed per capita once again.

Over the weekend, hundreds of pharmacies in COVID-19 hot spots began offering Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots to people aged 18 and over.

The province of Ontario says it is on track to administer first doses to 65 per cent of adults by the end of May.