Motorist critical after multi-vehicle crash at Weston and Steeles

Last Updated May 10, 2021 at 7:43 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate a serious collision at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West on May 10, 2021. (HUGUES CORMIER/CITYNEWS)

Toronto Fire rescued a trapped motorist following a multi-vehicle crash at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West Monday evening.

In a tweet, police said the person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being freed.

The intersection is currently closed.

It’s not clear yet if anyone else was injured.

Video and photos from the scene showed at least six damaged vehicles

 

Toronto police investigate a serious collision at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West on May 10, 2021.

 

Toronto police investigate a serious collision at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West on May 10, 2021.
