Motorist critical after multi-vehicle crash at Weston and Steeles

Toronto Fire rescued a trapped motorist following a multi-vehicle crash at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West Monday evening.

In a tweet, police said the person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being freed.

The intersection is currently closed.

It’s not clear yet if anyone else was injured.

Video and photos from the scene showed at least six damaged vehicles

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 10, 2021

Toronto police investigate a serious collision at Weston Road and Steeles Avenue West on May 10, 2021.