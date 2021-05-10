Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jagmeet Singh says link exists between anti-maskers and far-right extremism
by Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2021 11:53 am EDT
Last Updated May 10, 2021 at 11:58 am EDT
OTTAWA — Federal New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh says he believes there’s a connection between anti-mask and anti-lockdown protests and far-right extremism.
Singh’s comments come as rallies against COVID-19 health orders are being staged across the country while many provincial doctors battle a deadly third wave of the pandemic.
These demonstrations have been met with frustration from some in the public over what they say appears to be a lack of police enforcement, and a few premiers have promised stiffer fines for COVID-19 rule-breakers.
Singh says some of the people being drawn to recent protests are affiliated with far-right groups.
He says he sees a connection between those refusing to follow public-health advice and the ideology of the extreme right because both show a disregard for the well-being of others and put people at risk..
Singh says refusing to listen to COVID-19 health orders is dangerous and needs to be called out.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.