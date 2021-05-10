GTHA mayors ask for 'predictability' for provincial stay-at-home order

Mayors from the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area are asking the province for “predictability” when it comes to the provincial stay-at-home order.

In a release, the mayors and Chairs from the 11 largest municipal governments in the GTHA said the current vaccine rollout has been made easier thanks to the predictable timeline laid out by the province about when eligibility will open up for different groups.

They say these “clearly communicated timelines have helped people plan their lives and have helped everyone manage expectations.”

In the same vein, they’re asking for clarity on whether the current provincial stay-at-home order will be extended and if so, until when. The order is set to expire on May 20 but it is still not clear what restrictions, if any, will be lifted.

“As the Victoria Day long weekend approaches, people and businesses have begun to ask perfectly reasonable questions as to where things will stand as of that time, so they can make plans of all kinds, business and pleasure,” they said.

On Monday, Mayor John Tory said Toronto is looking ahead to what comes after the stay-at-home period.

“I want to make sure that when health officials allow for a safe return, that we are ready,” he said during the daily COVID-19 briefing. “I am engaged in a number of ongoing discussions with the business community, including the Toronto Region Board of Trade and within the city government itself, about how we can reopen safely and how we can, over time, restore confidence in coming back o work and coming back downtown when the time comes.”

On Sunday, CityNews learned the Ford government cabinet was set to meet Monday and a discussion about the stay-at-home order was on the agenda, possibly extending it for another two weeks. Premier Doug Ford’s office later confirmed to 680 NEWS that a discussion on the topic was not on Monday’s agenda.

Last week, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s Associate Medical Officer of Health said that while daily COVID-19 case numbers are falling, hospitals still face serious capacity issues.

She said she would be surprised if the economy fully reopens on May 20.

“Whatever is planned, hopefully, will be done very gradually and slowly,” she said. “We don’t want a wave four.”