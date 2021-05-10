Loading articles...

French serial killer dies at 79 in secure hospital unit

Last Updated May 10, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

PARIS — A French serial killer sentenced twice to life imprisonment for the murder of eight women has died Monday at 79, the Paris prosecutor said.

Michel Fourniret, one of France’s most notorious serial killers, died in a secure unit of a Paris hospital, prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement.

Arrested in 2003 in Belgium, Fourniret was convicted to life in prison in 2008 for the murder and the rape or attempted rape of seven female teenagers and young women. The crimes were committed in France and Belgium between from 1987 to 2001.

Fourniret’s wife, Monique Olivier, received a life sentence as an accomplice in several of the cases.

Ten years later, he was convicted again to life imprisonment for the murder of the companion of a former cellmate, who had disappeared in 1988. The same year, he confessed two other murders, including in 1990 of 20-year-old British citizen Joanna Parrish, who worked as a teacher in the Burgundy region.

In 2019, Fourniret was charged in the case of Estelle Mouzin, a 9 year-old girl who disappeared in 2003 as she was coming back from school in Guermantes, a small town east of Paris. In March last year, Paris prosecutor said Fourniret confessed to the murder of Mouzin.

Olivier, who divorced him in 2010, has accused Fourniret of several other murders in which he was suspected of being involved.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Stalled vehicle WB 401 at Warden collectors - right lane closed. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:36 AM
Good Monday morning! Below average temperatures again today for #Toronto GTA. Starting out clear but clouds will in…
Latest Weather
Read more