Fire erupts at Kuwait's largest oil field; two injured

Last Updated May 10, 2021 at 4:28 am EDT

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A fire erupted Monday at Kuwait’s largest oil field, injuring two workers, the country’s state-run news agency reported.

The injured workers were in stable condition and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, according to the state-run KUNA news agency, citing Qusai al-Amer, the Kuwait Oil Company spokesman.

The blaze at the Great Burgan Field in the southeastern desert of Kuwait, which produces some 1.6 million barrels of oil a day, did not impact production, the report said.

Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people that’s slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves. Most of the country’s production comes from a single field, Burgan.

The Associated Press

