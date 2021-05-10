Information on 73,000 Durham students breached in 'cybersecurity incident'

Student names, date of birth, address, school location, grade, class information may have been accessed

The information of about 73,000 students may have been accessed during a cybersecurity incident

The Durham District School Board (DDSB) says the information of about 73,000 students may have been accessed during a “cybersecurity incident.”

A third-party software provider used by Durham Region’s health department was the centre of the breach, the DDSB said in a post on their website Monday

In a letter to parents from Durham Region’s medical officer of health, there was evidence an “unauthorized third party” accessed private information.

Student names, date of birth, address, school location, grade, class information, Ontario Education Numbers and parental names and contact numbers may have been accessed, he said.

“Although we have no evidence that the information has been misused, it is important to be vigilant in protecting yourself from identity fraud,” said Dr. Robert Kyle.

Kyle said they have secured their systems and the relevant authorities contacted about the incident.

School boards are required to pass on information to the health department by law.

“Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, the Durham District School Board is required to share this student and family information with the Durham Region Health Department,” the DDSB said. “Public health units use this information to maintain immunization records of students and to plan and prepare annual vaccination efforts in local schools.”

Parents and guardians that may have questions can call the Health Department’s call centre at 1-833-526-0566. Additional information can also be found on the Durham Regional website.

Letter to parents and guardians regarding the cyber breach

