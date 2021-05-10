Drugs, cash worth $18K seized in Oshawa, 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested after Durham police found $18,000 worth of drugs and cash when they were called for a disturbance in Oshawa last Tuesday.

On May 4, police responded to a home on Celina Street around 7:10 a.m.

Officers spoke to a woman on scene and she was arrested on an outstanding warrant from December 2020. A male suspect fled the scene on foot but was found and arrested the next day. Both suspects are from Oshawa.

Officers found cash, knives, bear spray and drugs including cocaine, crystal meth, heroine and fentanyl at the home.

Renee Michel, 32 and John McLean, 33 are facing multiple charges including four counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of dangerous weapons. Michel was held for a bail hearing and McLean was released on bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.